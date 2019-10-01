by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 62nd Annual Central Alabama Fair kicks off in Selma — and fair organizers spent the early part of the day getting everything ready — to host five days of family-friendly fun.

The fair comes to town every year during the first week of October in Selma.

And that means family-fun — fellowship — and food.

Games are ready to be played. And prizes are ready to be won. And crews made their final inspections of all the rides along the midway.

The Central Alabama Fair is sponsored by the Selma Lion’s Club.

“We have everything, just everything a small county fair can have, we got it,” said Carolyn Dunaway.

“We’re open for business and we want everybody to come. We’re ready for you.”

Wednesday is Alabama News Network Kid’s Day at the fair. Children get in free by donating a can of food.