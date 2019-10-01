Be on the Lookout: Man Wanted on Kidnapping, Rape and Assault Charges

by Samantha Williams

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has warrants out on Timothy Wyatt, 38 y.o. for Kidnapping, Rape, and felony Assault.

U. S. Marshal said that Wyatt took the victim to a location and strangled her until she passed out. As Wyatt was taking her pants off, the victim woke up then began to struggle. She was then able to escape.

Wyatt is described as being 6’0” in height and weighing 225 lbs. Timothy Wyatt is considered dangerous due to his violent criminal history.

If you have any information, contact the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force Case Agent at 334-531-5681.