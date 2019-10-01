Burlington Opening New Location Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Burlington Stores is opening a brand new store in Eastchase on on October 4. This is a relocation of their Atlanta Highway store. This new location will feature an updated and fresh layout.

This new Burlington store has hired approximately 60 associates.

“We are thrilled to remain in the Montgomery community, providing local residents with a new shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores.

GRAND OPENING DAY & FAMILY FUN DAY

Friday, October 4, enjoy the following: 8:45am, join store associates, local officials and community members for a ceremonial ribbon cutting 9am, local residents are invited to be one of the first to shop store filled with great styles, top brands and wide assortment of merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day. The first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote.

Saturday, October 5, the store will open at 9am and from 10am-1pm, customers are invited to a day of family fun. There will be gift card giveaways, kids’ activities, a DJ and more.

LOCATION

Venue at Eastchase

7721 Eastchase Parkway

Montgomery, AL 36117