Central Alabama Aging Consortium

by Alabama News Network Staff

CENTRAL ALABAMA AGING CONSORTIUM (CAAC) is a part of a state-wide aging network that provides a variety of Home and Community based services to the region’s senior and disabled populations and their caregivers. CAAC coordinates services for these targeted populations in Autauga, Elmore, and Montgomery counties. The primary goal is to develop, coordinate, and support services in the community that promote an active and independent life-style where those we serve can live and thrive. To find out about all the services available through CAAC, click here.