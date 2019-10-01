Dementia Friendly Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

With 10,000 people daily turning 65, and age being the greatest risk factor for dementia, Alabama is committed to raising awareness throughout the state, striving to reduce stigma and fostering individual engagement through training and participation with a “dementia friendly community”. Imagine a community where people with dementia feel included, respected and valued, where they can participate in activities that are meaningful to them. Click here for more information.