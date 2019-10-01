Governor Ivey: STAR I.D. Deadline Approaching

by Andrew James

Have you heard of the STAR I.D.? It’s a new identification system and state leaders are urging you to get yours as soon as possible.

This is the new driver’s license with a star in the top left corner. The federal deadline is October 1, 2020. On that day, you will need a STAR I.D. or a passport for all commercial domestic flights. A STAR I.D. will also be needed to enter certain federal facilities. Currently, 450,000 people have a STAR I.D. in Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey says that number needs to go up.

“I urge you to consider obtaining your STAR I.D. within the next several months to ensure that you are prepared for October 1, 2020,” explained Governor Ivey.

You can only get your STAR I.D. at an ALEA Driver’s License Office. You will need your birth certificate or passport, your social security card and two documents verifying your address. For more information click here.