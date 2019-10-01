Improvements Made to Pike County Fair Grounds

by Justin Walker

Funnel cakes, fair rides, and prizes, oh my! The Pike County Fair is rolling into town. Crews have been working in the heat, setting up rides and booths for Tuesday’s opening night.

“We’re expecting a lot of fun out there this year,” Troy Shrine Club First Lady Kathy Sneed said.

The Troy Shrine Club has put extra focus on preparing for this year’s fair by making improvements to the fair grounds.

“We have redone the roof, we’ve painted. We’ve done some lighting up out in the front, we’ve painted the walls red, got the kids in here, got the colors up,” Sneed said.

The club wanted to improve the overall fair experience by fixing the sometimes leaky roof, and cleaning up the outside parking lot.

“We’ve had a lot of help out here and we appreciate everybody that has come out and helped us and supported us,” Sneed said.

Aside from the fair foods, a lot of local and national talent will hit the stage each night, which is included in the admission price.

“We have music starting at 6 and going until 10 o’clock,” Shrine Club Member Deb Niedzwiecki said. “And downstairs in our lower level, we have artwork and that has been submitted by from kindergarten through adults.”

A portion of money raised will benefit the Shriner’s Hospital for children’s medical needs. The fair will run through Saturday, October 5th.

Gates open at 6.