Junior League of Montgomery Hosts Montgomery Mayoral Forum

by Danielle Wallace

We are just one week away from Montgomery’s mayoral run-off election. It’s down to the wire for candidates Steven Reed and David Woods.

Both attended a candidate forum Tuesday night at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. The election has potential to make history, if the Capital City votes in the first African American top job.

“We feel great. We like where we stand in the race right now,” said Reed.

“We feel real good. Things couldn’t get any better as far as we’re concerned,” said Woods.

This time next week, the Capital City will have a new leader. Both candidates spent Tuesday evening at a forum hosted by Junior League of Montgomery, convincing voters why they are the best man for the job.

“We’re working 14 hour days right now, and we have been for the past 2 months. Hard work is something we’re used to. It’s something you deal with and it’s for a very good purpose,” said Woods.

We’ve just been trying to share our message. We’ve been knocking on thousands of doors since that time in the last few weeks. We’ve been trying to talk to people who voted for other candidates about our vision and what we would like to see Montgomery become,” said Reed.

Reed and Woods are both confident in changing the course of public education.

“We have to invest in that in a way that we haven’t before. We have to prioritize it and make sure it’s a primary issue,” said Reed.

“There’s 28,000 students here, and every child deserves access to public education– and education is a great social equalizer,” said Woods.

Crime is another top priority for both candidates.

“We also have to make sure that our neighborhoods are safe, and that we’re working in the community to build the trust between the police department and the citizens that live here,” said Reed.

“Montgomery needs to feel safe. We need to make sure our police officers are supported and we need more police officers,” said Woods.

Reed and Woods say they are not only committed to getting people to the polls but also delivering their promises.

“We really want to create a new Montgomery and a new vision for the future of this city,” said Reed.

“It’s about getting an opportunity to help 200,000 people have a better quality of life,” said Woods.

Polls will be open from 7 am until 7 pm on Tuesday, October 8th for Montgomery’s run-off election. Several other races will be on the ballot, including Montgomery City Council Districts 3, 5, and 6.