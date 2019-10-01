MPD Charges Couple with Armed Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Kamya Collins, 27, and Benny Russell, 27, both with one count each of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft of property in reference to a robbery of a person that occurred on Oct. 1 at about 12:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Highland Avenue.

The adult female victim says that she was robbed at gunpoint by a subject known to her.

Collins and Russell were taken into custody shortly after the offense occurred.

*Collins is not pictured.*