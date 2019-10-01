October Digital Marketing Seminar

Join us for a free 60 minute educational seminar designed to help you make better online marketing decisions.

by Alabama News Network Staff

Join Alabama News Network and Bahakel Digital for a free 60 minute educational seminar designed to help you make better online marketing decisions.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 | 8:30 a.m. | 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. | 1 p.m.

We will explore and learn about progressive, digital marketing methods to improve and maximize your business’s online brand presence. We will show you how to stay on the cutting-edge of digital marketing through detailed, targeting tactics and strategies for voice search, search engine marketing, social media marketing, geofencing and over the top streaming TV opportunities.

Register is required to secure your spot. Register below.



Kristy Lowery, Digital Strategist

Bahakel Digital Corporate Consultant

Kristy Lowery, digital marketing strategist, has elevated hundreds of businesses, their growth and profit margins with digital marketing services. Her knowledge, skill and strategic approach define Kristy as one of the most knowledgeable digital marketing minds in the country as she interfaces with national clients and other media professionals. Kristy’s career began with print media sales, then lead to digital sales directorship where she won multiple awards and lead her television station sales team to outperform many others, two and three times over. As a consultant, trainer, speaker and educator to many corporate teams, Kristy has built digital divisions from the ground up for multiple media companies, who now generate millions of dollars in gross sales and profitable net revenue due to the infrastructure she developed. Kristy’s expertise spans all aspects of digital marketing strategies in social media marketing, search engine marketing, website development and branding. Kristy knows the importance of a dollar well spent and effective, targeted communications strategies between businesses, their employees and consumers. Kristy has worked with over 30 medical specialties, 10+ hospitals nationally and numerous local small businesses, quickly building a reputation for results. Other industries with she works include nonprofit, political campaigns and hospitality. She experiences consistent growth due to volume of referrals from successful clients.