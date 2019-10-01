Record Heat Likely Through Friday

by Ben Lang

It was another record-setting day in Montgomery. The high temperature rose to at least 99°, crushing the old record of 95° from 1954. The extreme early October heat continues several more days; the next three days through Friday likely feature new record highs in Montgomery. There were a few tiny, isolated downpours this afternoon. Outside of a brief, rogue shower early this evening, expect another dry night. Temperatures remain very warm with upper 80s at 7PM, and lower 80s at 9PM and 11PM. Overnight lows settle to around 70° under a clear sky.

A new record high temperature for October second in Montgomery looks like a lock on Wednesday. Expect a high of at least 97°, surpassing the current record of 95° from 1904. Elsewhere, expect highs in the mid to upper 90s. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with just a minuscule chance for a rogue shower during the afternoon. Wednesday night lows recede to near 70° under a mostly clear to clear sky. Thursday and Friday also appear as record-setters in Montgomery, with a high near 98° Thursday (October 3rd) and 99° Friday (October 4th). The record highs are currently 94° on October 3rd (1959) and 97° on October 4th (1954).

The likely ends on Saturday, but its still going to be downright hot with highs in the mid 90s. There’s a very small chance for an isolated shower, but otherwise expect a dry and partly cloudy day. Sunday looks a little cooler thanks to easterly flow as high pressure becomes better established across the northeast United States. Still, high temperatures warm to near 90° with a partly cloudy sky and isolated showers.

A change to the weather pattern finally arrives next week. A true cold front sweeps through Alabama Monday/Tuesday. The front finally brings a decent chance for much-needed and slightly more widespread rain. The cool-down behind the front also looks pretty significant. Highs still warm into the mid and upper 80s Monday prior to the front’s arrival. However, highs may only warm into the upper 70s/low 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday night’s lows probably fall into the 50s. After the hottest September on record (dating back to 1872) in Montgomery by average high temperature, a cool-down is MUCH needed.