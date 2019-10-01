Senior RX | Prescription Assistance

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prescription drug prices have risen by astronomical figures over the past several years. Many seniors feel like they need to choose between food and their prescription drugs. SenioRx is a resource available through the Alabama Department of Senior Services that helps seniors get their medications at a greatly reduced rate or even free. Since its’ inception in 2002, SenioRx has saved thousands of Alabama seniors millions of dollars in medication expenses by providing free or low-cost prescription drugs from pharmaceutical manufactures. Click here to get more information about SenioRx.