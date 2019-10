SHIP | Senior Health Insurance Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

Choosing a Medicare Plan can be very confusing. Open enrollment starts October 15th and will continue through December 7th. This is the time that you can compare plans and make the best decision for you or your loved one. SHIP , the Alabama Senior Health Insurance Plan, provides counselors who are NOT affiliated with any health care plans. They will provide free, unbiased advice on which plan meets your needs. Click here to learn more about SHIP.