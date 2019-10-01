Troy University Suspends All Fraternity Intake Activities

by Alabama News Network Staff

As the investigation into reports of rules violations by Delta Kappa Epsilon continues, and following the conclusion of an investigation into Sigma Chi, Troy University has suspended all new-member activities within fraternities at the Troy Campus. The suspension is effective immediately.

New-member activities include social functions and processes related to the intake of new members.

The Dean of Student Services and Office of Fraternity Affairs will hold a series of mandatory meetings this week with the members of each fraternity to review the new-member process and reiterate policies regarding hazing and safety. Following these meetings, a decision will be made as to when the University will resume new-member operations.

“The Greek system is an important part of our university, and fraternities make many positive contributions to the community through their philanthropy and service,” said Herb Reeves, Dean of Student of Services. “However, we expect our Greek organizations to meet a high standard of behavior and leadership. We feel that this is an important moment to thoroughly review the new-member processes of fraternities and to remind these organizations of their responsibilities to themselves and others.”

