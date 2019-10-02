Arrest Made in Pike County Drug Operation

by Justin Walker

A years-long drug investigation is now solved in Pike County. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man late Tuesday night.

48-year-old Michael Sanford of Brundidge was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed. During the search, law enforcement found drugs inside Sanford’s home.

Sanford has been charged with unlawful possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers found bags of cocaine and over $20,000 in cash.

“There was also Pyrex glass containers with residue, along with baking powder, showing the evidence of what was being made there. The streets of Brundidge and Pike County are a lot safer because this individual was taken off the streets,” Chief Deputy Buck Williams said.

Sanford is currently being held in the Pike County jail on a $31,000 bond. The Troy and Brundidge Police Departments helped aid in the search.