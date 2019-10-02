Former Councilman Ethics Complaint Referred to Montgomery County DA

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that a former city councilor and current state senator may have violated state ethics laws.

The Commission voted 4-0 Wednesday morning to refer the case involving former Montgomery City Councilor and current State Senator David Burkette to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The complaint was centered around Burkette’s time as a city councilor.

These are not formal charges. Complaints to the Commission are not public record, so it is unclear of the details at this time.