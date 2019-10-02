Former Brewbaker Tech Coach Ethics Complaint Sent to Montgomery County DA

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that a MPS basketball coach may have violated state ethics laws.

The Commission voted 5-0 Wednesday morning to refer the case involving former Brewbaker Tech basketball coach Chauncey Shines to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office for review.

According to officials with Montgomery Public Schools, the system reported a possible ethics violation at Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School to the Ethics Commission.

Shines was employed with the system from August 1994 to May 2019 and is no longer with the district.

These are not formal charges. Due to complaints not being public record, details of the complaint against Shines are limited at this time.