Montgomery Police Officer Injured in Incident at Sam’s Club

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police tell Alabama News Network that an officer has been injured in an altercation at Sam’s Club late this afternoon.

Police say someone was trying to steal merchandise. During a struggle, a second suspect fired a gun. Both suspects then drove off in a vehicle.

Police say the officer was not shot but suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle has been found and one suspect is in custody.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this story.