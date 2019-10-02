Summer-Like Weather Continues

by Shane Butler

The summer-like heat continues but we do see it coming to an end soon. We just have to hang in there until early next week. In the mean time, there’s more record heat on the way. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s through Saturday. We start to see temps come down Sunday as highs only manage upper 80s to lower 90s. We have a couple of fronts heading our way that will be gradually bringing the changes to our weather. The first one slides through fairly unnoticeable late week. The real changes come with the second front on Monday. Rain and storms will be possible with the passage of this boundary. Clouds and rain will hold temps down with highs only in the 80s Monday. The front clears the area and the skies clear out as dry air spills into the state. Sunny and much milder air makes a return to the region. High temps will hover in the 80s while overnight lows fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Finally, our first taste of some real fall air is on the way.