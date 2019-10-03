Former Selma Fire Chief Sues City, Mayor Melton

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Selma Fire Chief, Toney Stephens, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Selma and Mayor Darrio Melton.

Stephens served on the Selma Fire Department for 8 years, four which he served as fire chief. Stephens says that Mayor Melton “deliberately” made the working conditions so intolerable that he was forced to resign.

Stephens is suing the city for $31,000. That number comes from vacation, sick, comp. time Stephens accrued (308 hours of vacation and sick time, 572 hours of comp. time).

Fire Chief Lawsuit