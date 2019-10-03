Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Speaks at Faulkner University’s Biggest Fundraiser of the Year

by Danielle Wallace

Nikki Haley, the former United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations shared her experience as a leader including working as the former Governor of South Carolina and a member of President Trump’s Cabinet, who she says was great to work for.

“We always look for a provocative voice, a person who has global stature that have not been exposed to the river region and so given her role as the ambassador of the united nations, it’s just a unique perspective to bring to Montgomery,” said Faulkner’s President Mike Williams.

The benefit dinner not only brings notable names to the Capital City each year, it contributes to higher education for Faulkner students.

“It’s an investment to young men and women for them to get an education and obviously affordability is important to us. So tonight’s scholarships really generate more students to get an education,” said Williams.

More than 2,000 people were in attendance for the event that Faulkner staff is calling a celebration of the university’s mission.

“It’s a homecoming of alumni, friends, and donors, people of the river region who appreciate what Faulkner adds and contributes,” said Williams.

Faulkner President Mike Williams says a lot goes into getting speakers like Nikki Haley to Montgomery and that’s why they will start the process of next year’s event soon.