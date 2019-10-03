Grant-funded Program Will Help Provide Childcare For Student-Parents

by Justin Walker

As many parents know from experience, child care can get expensive-especially for college students who are also juggling jobs. But a new program on Troy University’s campuses could help ease that burden for students. It’s called Child Care Access Means Parents in School– or in short- the CCAMPIS Program.

The initiative is made possible through a $200,000 dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It will provide subsidized childcare for student parents who qualify. Students have to be eligible for pell grant to take advantage of the service.

According to CCAMPIS Coordinator Dr. Cythia Hicks, those who qualify would pay little to no cost to use the childcare services.

Child care will be available thanks to local partners, located near university campuses.

“They’re trying to get an education, take care of their children, and many times having to get a part time

jobs, too. So this will substantially help them in finishing their degree in a timely manner, and for many

student, I hope they will see this as an opportunity to come to college. That is now a dream they’ve

probably had and now it can probably be a reality for them that they can afford to come to school

because their children will be taken care of,” Hicks said.

Troy University will begin accepting applications this fall. The program is set to start in January.

The university is still in the process of finalizing child care partnerships.

Troy Campuses are located in Troy, Dothan, Montgomery, and Phenix City.

If you’re a student parent who feels like you may qualify for the childcare subsidies, you can email Dr. Hicks at hicksc@troy.edu to learn more or be notified when applications are available.