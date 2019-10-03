Heat Relief Is On The Way !

by Shane Butler

August like heat remains in place but there are weather changes on the way to our area. A ridge of high pressure keeps the heat on and highs in the upper 90s Friday. The high begins to break down over the weekend and this allows a frontal boundary to head our way. This boundary will help kick off showers and maybe a few storms Monday. We don’t expect anything severe at this point. Thanks to clouds and rain activity temps will come down into the 80s for highs. A milder weather pattern settles in for most of next week. Another front will move into the area next Friday and this one should bring in another round of rain. All indications at this time bring the front through and that allows skies to clear out for the following weekend.