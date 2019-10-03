Montgomery Police Officer Injured in Incident at Sam’s Club

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police tell Alabama News Network that an officer has been injured in an altercation at Sam’s Club late this afternoon.

Police say someone was trying to steal merchandise. During a struggle, a second suspect fired a gun. Both suspects then drove off in a vehicle.

Police say the officer was not shot but suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

Police initially said one suspect was taken into custody but after further investigation, it was determined that he had no knowledge of the theft, did not enter the business or fire a weapon. He was the passenger when the vehicle fled. He is cooperating with the investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The officer who sustained minor injuries was treated and released from a local hospital Wednesday night.

MPD is continuing the search for the suspect believed to be responsible.

