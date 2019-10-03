Montgomery Used As Model for Other Cities

by Andrew James

Montgomery is becoming a model for many cities across the country. A delegation from Topeka, Kansas is visiting this week.

Around 60 community leaders are in town to learn about Montgomery’s economic development and downtown redevelopment. It’s part of an inter-city visit and Topeka leaders say Montgomery has been on their radar for years.

They were surprised to see so many similarities between their city and ours.

“We both have the historic background, we have the river we’re wanting to develop, we’re looking at the educational system, you have a strong military component,” explained Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

“They are sharing with us as well, what their experiences are, what their successes are, so we look forward to potentially being able to do a similar thing with them,” shared Meg Lewis with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the groups’ stops in town, include the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, Riverwalk Stadium and That’s My Child.