Record Heat Levels Continue All Over the State

by Ryan Stinnett

RECORD HIGHS ALL OVER THE PLACE: All the major recording stations across the state continue to smash heat records this week, from the Tennessee Valley all the way to the Gulf Coast highs are ranging from the mid 90s to low 100s this week, which are about 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Today and tomorrow will be no different, but finally the pattern will begin to change and fall will finally say hello to Alabama next week. Until then, the very strong upper-ridge remains in place overhead allowing for the very hot and dry weather pattern to persist through tomorrow. The days will generally be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s, which will be smashing the old record highs for the next two days. We will continue to mention an isolated shower or two being possible each afternoon, but rain chances are pretty close to zero and nearly all locations will remain dry and very hot.

MONTGOMERY RECORD HIGHS THROUGH FRIDAY: These will fall as this blistering heat wave continues.



Today, October 3: 94 (1959)

Friday, October 4: 97 (1954)



THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The ridge finally begins to break down and heat levels will begin to come down Saturday afternoon with only mid 90s expected; showers will remain isolated. On Sunday, we should see more clouds in the sky and somewhat better rain chances, as a few scattered showers and storms are expected; highs should hold in lower 90s across South/Central Alabama.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tomorrow night, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the low 80s at kickoff, into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Auburn travels to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature in the low 90s. Just a one in five chance of a brief passing shower during the game.

MONDAY FRONT: The much anticipated front will makes its way into the state early Monday, allowing for better rain chances with showers and storms expected. Still doesn’t look like a significant rain event, with rainfall amounts less than one-half inch, with some higher isolated amounts possible, beneficial yes, but certainly not “drought busting” by any means. Unfortunately, it still looks like a lot of places may not even see any rain, but at least we are seeing the best chances we have seen in over a month. Highs on Monday, should be in the upper 80s.

FINALLY THAT FALL FEEL: Behind the front, that first fall air mass of the season should arrive as temperatures will fall to seasonal values for the rest of next week. Tuesday through Friday, expect generally sunny days with highs each day in the upper 70s to lower 80s, while nights will be cool and refreshing with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s for most of South/Central Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: Lorenzo has become post-tropical and is tracking northeast through the Eastern Atlantic. The system will be impacting the British Isles with wet and stormy conditions in the coming days.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although surface pressures are low across the area, upper-level winds are forecast to be unfavorable for development during the next few days. By the weekend and early next week, however, environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some slow development to occur while the system moves slowly westward to west-northwestward, passing near or over the Yucatan peninsula and into the the southern Gulf of Mexico. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have an indescribable Thursday!

Ryan