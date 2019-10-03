Selma-Dallas Co. Public Library Hosts Health Education Series in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A health education series at the public library in Selma is bringing people and doctors together to promote good health.

On the 1st Friday of each month — the Selma-Dallas County Public Library hosts ‘Medical Matters’ — a series on good health for healthy living.

The event brings doctors out to the library to talk with people in the community about health issues.

“It’s a part of the library’s objective to offer the best information possible. That might be through a book, that might be through a resource on the computer, but in this case its going to be face to face,” said library director Becky Nichols.

The sessions include a lecture — lunch — and a questions and answer segment.

Dr. Tiffani Maycock is with UAB Medicine.

“There’s a lot of things that we have noticed taking care of the patients in our clinic and at Vaughan Regional Medical Center that people are struggling with and we wanted to be able to provide them an opportunity to learn more about those disease processes and the things that they can do to help themselves to be healthier,” said Maycock.

Women’s Issues: Being Your Best! — will be the topic of discussion Friday, October 4th.

It all starts at 11:30 am at the Selma-Dallas County Public Library in the Vaughan Room.