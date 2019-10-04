Alabama National Fair Underway from Now through Oct. 14

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 2019 Alabama National Fair, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, is underway at Garrett Coliseum. The fair has been a Montgomery tradition since 1954.

This year’s event promises even more rides, food and fun.

This year’s fair features Bell Biv Devoe on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Rodney Atkins on Sunday, Oct. 13.

There are two Alabama News Network days at the fair:

Thursday, Oct. 10 is Alabama News Network Dollar Day. Admission is $1 with a non-perishable food item. Otherwise, admission is $10 (children 5 and under are free with a paid adult). Rides open at 3 p.m. that day, with each ride $1, or $30 for a ride wristband.

Monday, Oct. 14 is Alabama News Network School Day. Admission is $5 for students through the 12th grade. Rides open at 11 a.m. that day, with $15 ride wristbands.

There are other admission deals throughout the fair. Click here to see the entire schedule for the Alabama National Fair and to see admission prices and opening times for various days. The fair runs through Oct. 14.