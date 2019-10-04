Blast Furnace Conditions Continue

by Ryan Stinnett

Thursday was yet another historic day of weather as record highs we destroyed across the state. Montgomery reached 102°, obliterating the old record of 94° set in 1959, and also that 102° was the hottest temperature ever recorded for the city in the month of October. That is the second time this week we have established an all-time record high temperature for the month as we set the new record on Wednesday of 101°.

One more day of record smashing heat across the state today as upper 90s and low 100s are expected. Today’s record high for Montgomery is 97° set back in 1954. We will continue to mention an isolated shower or two being possible this afternoon, but rain chances are pretty low and nearly all locations will remain dry and very hot.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from the around 90 ° at kickoff, into the lower 80s by the final whistle.

OF COURSE THE DROUGHT IS GETTING WORSE: Yikes! As expected over the last week with blistering heat and no rainfall, drought conditions have gotten much worse across Alabama. The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning, all of Alabama is defined as Abnormally Dry, with over 35% of the state in moderate drought, 12% of the state in severe drought, and 3.5% in extreme drought conditions. These extreme drought conditions are mainly over eastern portions of the state including Northeast Alabama, portions of Shelby County, areas around Lake Martin, and areas down in the Wire Grass section of the state. This is not a good situation for the state and even though some rain is in the forecast over the next week, it will not be enough to improve conditions.

PATTERN STARTS TO CHANGE: For the Alabama weekend, the ridge finally begins to break down and heat levels will begin to come down Saturday afternoon with mid to upper 90s expected; showers will be more scattered. On Sunday, we should see more clouds in the sky and somewhat better rain chances as moisture levels start to rise, a few scattered showers and storms are expected; highs should hold around the 90 degree mark.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow, Auburn travels to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators (2:30p CT kickoff)… the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature in the low 90s. Just a one in five chance of a brief passing shower during the game.

BRING ON THE FRONT: The much anticipated front will makes its way into the state early Monday, allowing for better rain chances with showers and storms expected. Still doesn’t look like a significant rain event, with rainfall amounts less than one-half inch, beneficial yes, but certainly not “drought busting” by any means. Unfortunately, it still looks like some places may not even see any rain, but at least we are seeing the best chances we have seen in over a month. Highs on Monday, should be in the 80s.

FEELING MORE LIKE OCTOBER: Behind the front, that first fall air mass of the season should arrive as temperatures will fall closer to seasonal values for the rest of next week. Tuesday through Friday, expect generally sunny days with highs each day in the mid 80s, still above average, but better than this blistering heat wave we are dealing with currently; nights will be very nice with lows in upper 50s to mid 60s for most of South/Central Alabama. Towards the end of the week, another front appears to be heading our direction which could increase rain chances from Friday into next weekend.

IN THE TROPICS: Most of the Atlantic is quiet, with only one area of interest. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms that stretch across the northwestern Caribbean Sea from Cuba to the Yucatan peninsula are associated with a broad area of low pressure. Significant development of this system is not expected while it moves slowly westward across the northern portion of the Yucatan peninsula and over the Bay of Campeche during the next few days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!

Ryan