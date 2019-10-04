Fallen Tuskegee Airman Honored at the Tuskegee Airmen Historic Site Museum

by Danielle Wallace

The legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen was honored Friday at the Tuskegee Airmen Historic Site Museum.

A cross belonging to fallen Tuskegee Airman, Fighter Pilot, Captain Lawrence Dickson was presented Friday. Dickson was part of the 100th Fighter Squadron. The cross was recovered at his crash site with his remains in 2017.

“We’ll take possession of that article and present it in our squadron with pride. Just to honor the legacy that captain Dixon and the rest of the Tuskegee Airman – who really paved the way for us before,” said Lt. Col. Rob Stimpson.

His daughter, Marla Andrews requested that the cross be placed at the Tuskegee Airmen Historic Site Museum.

“Ms. Andrews wish was that the cross be given to the squadron to protect us in the future,” said Lt. Stimpson.

Recipients of the cross say it’s a reminder of the lasting legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

“They made recognized the fact that there was legitimacy and equality and they proved that they were pilots whether they were black, white, it doesn’t matter,” said Lt. Stimpson.

They say it’s important to keep that sacrifices alive, because very few Tuskegee Airmen Pilots are still alive.

“The history, the legacy, is so powerful and unfortunately not a lot people know about it as many as would expect in Alabama,” said Brig. Gen. William Sparrow.

Officials with Tuskegee National Historic Site estimate between 11 and 13 Tuskegee Airmen pilots are still alive.