Greenville Woman Killed in Butler County Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Greenville woman was killed in a wreck in Butler County late last night.

State troopers say 29-year-old Rachel Renee Farrington was killed when her SUV left the road and overturned. Investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed at the scene.

The wreck happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Alabama 106 at Butler County Road 17, about one mile west of Georgiana.

State troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.