LACEUP (10/04/19)
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
Week 6 Results
CLASS 7A
Bob Jones 21, Grissom 2
Central-Phenix City 42, Enterprise 13
Fairhope 26, Baker 6
Florence 28, Huntsville 23
Hoover 44, Tuscaloosa County 7
James Clemens 62, Gadsden City 7
Jeff Davis 31, Smiths Station 14
McGill-Toolen Catholic 42, Foley 0
Mountain Brook 42, Oak Mountain 14
Theodore 32, Murphy 7
Thompson 47, Spain Park 23
Vestavia Hills 19, Hewitt-Trussville 14
CLASS 6A
Albertville 42, Hazel Green 14
Athens 31, Cullman 17
Bessemer City 31, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 7
Fort Payne 42, Lee-Huntsville 0
Hartselle 76, Columbia 0
Hueytown 42, Northridge 14
Mae Jemison 35, Buckhorn 21
Minor 28, Homewood 0
Muscle Shoals 49, Decatur 13
Pelham 31, Carver-Birmingham 20
Sidney Lanier 12, Russell County 0
Stanhope Elmore 28, Wetumpka 20
CLASS 5A
Alexandra 16, Sardis 10
Brewer 24, Ardmore 17
Corner 28, Dora 0
Demopolis 41, Shelby County 7
Jasper 42, West Point 7
Madison County 20, Scottsboro 7
Ramsay 36, Woodlawn 0
Rehobeth 6, Carroll 3
Southside-Gadsden 42, Douglas 7
Sylacauga 48, St. Clair County 7
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 28, Headland 22
Andalusia 21, Williamson 0
Central-Florence 48, Elkmont 13
Dale County 37, B.T. Washington 22
Danville 26, Priceville 25
DAR 21, Randolph 7
Deshler 28, Rogers 0
Fairview 47, North Jackson 7
Hokes Bluff 35, Ashville 14
Lincoln 48, Holtville 13
Oneonta 49, Cherokee County 21
UMS-Wright 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
W.S. Neal 51, Monroe County 12
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 30, Flomaton 26
Bullock County 48, Beulah 18
East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14
Geraldine 56, Pisgah 20
Gordo 49, Holt 13
Lauderdale County 48, Clements 7
Midfield 36, Hanceville 12
Mobile Christian 33, T.R. Miller 15
Montgomery Academy 8, Dadeville 2
Opp 48, Wicksburg 0
Pleasant Valley 47, Glencoe 7
Randolph Cunty 42, Weaver 6
Susan Moore 40, New Hope 21
CLASS 2A
Addison 44, Colbert County 12
Cleveland 58, Gaston 0
Collinsville 41, Section 7
Cottage Hill Christian 24, R.C. Hatch 0
Fyffe 55, Sand Rock 0
Hatton 46, Tanner 13
Highland Home 49, Zion Chapel 0
Ider 49, Asbury 6
J.U. Blacksher 50, Washington County 0
Leroy 34, Chickasaw 14
Luverne 27, Goshen 26
Ranburne 33, Westbrook Christian 13
Red Bay 30, Sheffield 14
Reeltown 22, Thorsby 8
Sulligent 38, Southeastern 18
Vincent 51, Central Coosa 8
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 20, Ragland 14
Autaugaville 40, Verbena 0
Billingsley 25, Wadley 6
Brilliant 30, Meek 0
Florala 52, Red Level 7
Francis Marion 50, A.L. Johnson 0
Isabella 42, Keith 0
Maplesville 48, Ellwood Christian 0
Mars Hill Bible 60, Vina 0
Millry 41, Marengo 0
Notasulga 28, Loachapoka 0
Pickens County 18, South Lamar 15
Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 0
Sweet Water 54, McIntosh 0
Valley Head 29, Woodville 7
Waterloo 54, Cherokee 8