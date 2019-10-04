Montgomery’s Burlington Coat Factory Now Open at New Eastchase Location

by Alabama News Network Staff

Burlington Coat Factory held its grand opening Friday morning, at it’s brand new Montgomery location.

The retailer relocated to Eastchase Parkway, next to the new Best Buy that is still under construction. It was previously on Atlanta Highway in the Montgomery East Plaza shopping center.

After the ribbon cutting, dozens of customers were invited inside to be the first shoppers, receiving 10% off of their first purchase.

“We’re super excited about the new location” said Todd Abrams, regional vice president of Burlington stores. Customers had a “very very positive reaction” he explained, pointing out the the previous location was a much older store compared to the retailer’s Birmingham locations.

Burlington also donated $10,000 to a local elementary school.