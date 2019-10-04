Record Heat Finally Ends This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It’s unfortunately become very common lately, but Montgomery hit another record high temperature Friday afternoon. The temperature reached at least 101°, easily surpassing the previous record of 97° from 1954. The record-tying/record-breaking heat streak is now ten days in a row in Montgomery. Fortunately, we’ll see the record high temperature streak come to an end this weekend. However, Saturday is still going to be a very hot day. Seems like summer just wants one last hurrah. There were some isolated showers and storms around again this afternoon, providing much-needed heat relief to lucky locations. Expect more of these scattered about the area Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The showers and storms fizzle away this evening, with the sky becoming mostly clear overnight. Temperatures remain very warm (again) this evening, with lower 90s at 7PM, only falling to around 80° by 11PM. Overnight lows slip to around 70°.

Highs reach the mid to upper 90s on Saturday. The record high for October 5th (Saturday) is 99° in Montgomery, so we’ll (probably) be just shy of that. However, given just how hot it’s been over the last few days, it’s hard to rule out completely. Isolated showers and storms are possibly during the afternoon, but not everyone sees rain. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds. The showers and storms gradually fizzle away Saturday evening. Expect partly cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s Saturday night. Sunday features another chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Thanks to easterly flow developing across the area, high temperatures only range between the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday night lows fall to around 70° with the showers and storms winding down.

The much-awaited pattern change arrives Monday. Models remain in good agreement on a cold front pushing through central and south Alabama. Rain looks likely with the front, especially on Monday. Rain totals between one half and one inch appear possible, which should help but not alleviate drought conditions. There could be some lingering showers on Tuesday too. Outside of the chance for rain, the front brings an extended period of near-normal temperatures. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Friday, with lows in the 60s. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but both appear mainly dry days. Another front could swing through the area next Friday or Saturday, with another chance for rain. That front could also usher in another round of cooler air for the second half of next weekend.