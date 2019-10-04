Three Juveniles Escape from Juvenile Detention Center in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Authorities in Dallas County say three juveniles escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. They say one escapee has been recaptured — but the other two — remain on the loose.

Capt. Johnathan Cole says three juveniles forced open a secured gate at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center and escaped on foot.

“They fled across the street to an open area. One was immediately detained and returned back to the detention center. Two remained at large, said Cole. We conducted a search well into the night.

Cole says the juveniles traveled through a nearby swamp and made their way to Matthew Lane where they stole a van that was later recovered in Demopolis.

Cole says names and pictures of the juveniles can’t be released publicly.

“There are certain laws protecting their identities. And we also have policies and procedures that we have to abide by also when it pertains to juveniles,” he said. “We’ve been in contact with detectives from the Demopolis Police Department. They’re well aware of what’s going on, they do have they’re identities.”

Juvenile Detention Center Director Marcus Hannah says the two escapees are not a danger to the community.

“No they’re not danger to the community. They hadn’t been in here on any serious felony crimes or anything of that nature right there,” said Hannah.

He says the gate where the juveniles escaped has now been re-enforced.

He also said the juveniles have made contact with their probation officers — and are now negotiating terms to turn themselves in.