Two Arrested in Alex City Thursday on Drug Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

On October 3, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, US Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, Alexander City Housing Authority and ALEA State Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Highland Street in Alexander City. Investigators recovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the search but the scope of the warrant was the recovery of a stolen 2017 Jeep Wrangler.

Anthony “Chub” Buchanan, 41, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Receiving Stolen Property 1st degree and Altered Identity of VIN.

Earlier the same morning during a traffic stop, investigators made contact with an individual who had active arrest warrants.

Approximately 30 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of marijuana and $668 in cash was seized. Investigators say this same individual resumed “business as usual” after being arrested one month prior for the same charges.

Kernard Benson, 25, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with two (2) counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.