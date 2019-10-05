9-year-old Boy Killed in Accidental Shooting in Covington County

by Mandy McQueen

A 9-year-old boy is dead after a firearms accident occurred on Saturday.

According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, the shooting happened in the Friendship community, which is north of Opp.

“Our sincerest condolences go to the Clark Family. Chad Clark is one of our own and we love him and his family dearly. We will be here for him and his family. Please keep the Clarks in your prayers,” said Turman in a Facebook post.