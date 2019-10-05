A Taste Of Fall Finally On The Way

by Ben Lang

The record heat streak finally ended in Montgomery this afternoon. After ten consecutive days of tying or breaking the record high temperature, Montgomery “only” hit 97° today. The record high for October 5th is 99° from 1954. Were it not for an isolated thunderstorm early this afternoon, the temperature certainly could have jumped an extra two degrees. Montgomery picked up nearly half an inch of rain today due to that thunderstorm. Some of the storms were briefly strong to severe, producing gusty straight-line winds. The showers and storms gradually fizzle away this evening, with an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Temperatures generally remain in the 80s between 7 and 9PM, then fall into the upper 70s by 11PM. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows near 70°.

Fortunately, temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s don’t return to our forecast over the next eight days. In fact, we’re still on track to finally get a taste of Fall next week. On Sunday, temperatures won’t be as hot, thanks to strengthening easterly flow. The easterly flow ushers in slightly cooler air down the lee side of the Appalachians. Expect highs “only” in the upper 80s to low 90s. Just enough moisture in place Sunday afternoon results in isolated showers and storms again. Those showers and storms also wind down Sunday evening. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The true Fall cooldown arrives early next week, courtesy of a cold front pushing through the state Monday. The front also brings a good chance for rain and some storms, but it doesn’t look like a heavy soaking of rain. Expect rain totals generally at or below half an inch. It’s also possible that some locations remain dry on Monday due to the scattered nature of the rain ahead of the front. The front should push through Monday night, dropping temperatures into the low 60s. Lingering moisture near or behind the front results in some showers around Tuesday. Tuesday features temperatures closer to normal, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday feature a lower chance for rain, with highs in the low to mid 80s each afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday night lows fall into the low to mid 60s. Another front could head towards/through the state late next week/early next weekend. That could bring us some rain next Friday or Saturday, and also another cool-down by the second half of next weekend. In fact, the Euro and GFS hint at overnight lows near 50° next Saturday and Sunday night. Time will tell, but for now next Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs near 80°.