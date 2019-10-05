Auburn hosting Miss Alabama USA, Miss Alabama Teen pageants

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn is simultaneously hosting the Miss Alabama USA and Miss Alabama Teen pageants – a first for the city.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that 58 pageant hopefuls were expected at this weekend’s event.

It is being held at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University.

The crowning of the winners is set to take place on Saturday night.

