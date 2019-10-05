Breaking: Body Located in Smith Lake Where Kelsey Starling Went Missing on July 4th

by Mandy McQueen

Courtesy of the Starling family’s gofundme

Officials report a body has been located on Smith Lake near where Kelsey Starling went missing.

Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, was killed on July 4, 2019, in a boating accident which occurred on Smith Lake.

Starling went missing after the boat she was in collided with another boat at around 10 pm that night.

After two weeks, the search for Starling was suspended indefinitely.

She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Alabama and received her Masters Degree from the University of Montevallo.

Alabama News Network is working to get for more details. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates on this developing story.