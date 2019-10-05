Mandatory 205 Area Code Dialing Begins This Month

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Starting next week, central Alabama telephone users in the 205 area code must dial those three digits along with the seven-digit telephone number when making a local call.

Beginning Oct. 12, callers who forget to use the new procedure will receive a recorded message instructing them to hang up and dial again with the area code. Dialers are currently under a transition period that started in April and allowed calls without the area code to complete.

Al.com reports the change is the result of Alabama adding an area code – 659 – to allow for a continuing supply of new numbers.

