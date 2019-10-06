A Cold Front And Some Much-Needed Rain Monday

by Ben Lang

Sunday’s weather was finally a little different across central and south Alabama. It wasn’t as hot as the record-setting month of September or the first handful of days in October. Instead, high temperatures “only” rose into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. The sky was partly to mostly cloudy most of the day, and there were a handful of isolated showers around this afternoon. We’ll enjoy more variety to our weather early this week too, thanks to the arrival of a cold front Monday. In the meantime, there’s still a chance for an isolated shower or even thunderstorm this evening. Otherwise, expect cooler temperatures with just lower 80s at 7PM. Temperatures fall into the upper 70s at 9PM, then the mid 70s by 11PM. The rain gradually tapers off tonight, with a mostly cloudy sky lingering overhead. Lows fall to near 70°.

Early Monday morning begins on a mostly cloudy but dry note. By the middle of the day, the much-awaited cold front arrives in central Alabama, carrying scattered showers and possibly storms with it. It looks like more of a broken line of rain as the front rolls through, so some locations may remain dry. Rain totals generally remain below half an inch. The front should clear the area Monday night, but expect some showers or storms to linger into Monday evening. Temperatures fall into the low 60s Monday night, finally producing a bite-size taste of Fall.

Some moisture could linger behind the front on Tuesday, resulting in some spotty showers during the day. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy and cooler day, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday night lows recede into the low 60s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday look like mainly dry days. However, there could be spotty showers around on Wednesday. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s each day, with highs possibly approaching 90° area-wide Thursday and Friday. Lows fall into the low to mid 60s each night.

Another front could approach the area next Friday night. There’s a small chance for rain Friday night and Saturday, but initial returns from model runs don’t look very impressive in terms of coverage and amounts. Models favor a reinforcing shot of cool air, resulting in highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday through next Monday. Low temperatures could easily fall into the 50s next Saturday and Sunday night.