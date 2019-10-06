Alabama City Getting $3 Million for Lead Removal

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – The city of Tuscaloosa is getting $3 million in federal grant money to help remove lead contamination from low-income homes.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the money will be used for safety improvements in 250 homes in the city.

Tuscaloosa is the only Alabama city to receive money under a $314 million program overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Money is going to 77 state and local agencies nationwide.

Lead paint is sometimes found in the paint that’s in older homes, and exposure to the metal can cause damage to the brain and nervous system in children.

Officials in Tuscaloosa will work with housing agencies, medical and social service providers to identify homes with lead-based hazards.

