Ashford Woman Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

by Mandy McQueen

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Ashford woman.

According to ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons, Ashley Brooke Crane, 40, was killed when the 2011 Honda CRV that she was operating left the roadway, struck a drainage culvert and overturned. The crash happened at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Crane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Ashford Road, two miles west of Ashford.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.