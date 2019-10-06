Educators Express Concerns About Reading Proficiency Law

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Educators say they’re concerned about a new reading test they say could result in thousands of Alabama third-graders being held back.

Al.com reports that the test is the result of a new state law. It requires third-graders to read on grade level starting with the 2021-22 school year in order to advance to fourth grade.

Critics say the testing will result in students with disabilities and English language learners to be held back.

At a recent meeting in Montgomery, Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas says that if teachers are not properly trained, it could become a “big train wreck.”

This year’s first-graders have three years to get ready for the make-or-break reading test.

