Body of 3-Year-Old Girl Found in Elmore County Pond

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a pond Monday morning off of Mitchell Creek Road, in the Redland Community.

The sheriff tells us that the girl’s aunt says the child got out of her sight for 30 seconds, and when she turned around the girl was gone. Initially, they contacted the sheriff’s office thinking the child had been abducted.

When investigators arrived on scene, a blood hound led them down a trail to a pond where they found the girl’s body.

Sheriff Franklin tells us an autopsy will be performed, but they believe drowning is the cause of death.

We have a crew headed to this scene right now. Stay with Alabama News Network for more information.