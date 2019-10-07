Milder Temps This Week

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary slides through the area and we’re setting up for a milder temperatures this week. The record heat is gone and we’re looking at mainly 80s for highs. Overnight temps will feel comfortable with lower to mid 60s ahead. While most spots stay dry there will be enough lingering moisture for some showers to develop during the afternoon hours. It won’t be enough to amount to anything but at least there’s a chance. Another frontal boundary heads into the deep south late week. This boundary should kick off a few showers Friday night into Saturday. A surge of dry air comes in behind the front Saturday night into Sunday. High pressure settles overhead and we’re back to sunny and milder days again. We could actually see morning lows in the mid 50s Sunday morning and again on Monday morning. Some real fall air is coming our way!