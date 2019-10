Montgomery County Arrests: September 30-October 6

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/46 Roosevelt Whitaker Arrest Date: 10/3/19 Charge(s): Assault II

2/46 Derrick White Arrest Date: 10/2/19 Charge(s): Trafficking-Cocaine (2 counts), Sex Offender Notification Act, & By order of the court

3/46 Jadarius Wheeler Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd, Domestic Violence 3rd, & Violation of Family Protection Act

4/46 Corey Wells Arrest Date: 10/3/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

5/46 Melvin Todd Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Criminal Mischief 2nd



6/46 Keial Tillery Arrest Date: 10/3/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

7/46 Joshua Stuart Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Burglary III & Theft of Property 3rd

8/46 Terrence Stinson Arrest Date: 10/2/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd

9/46 Demarcus Snead Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Assault I, Robbery 1st, & Shooting into Occupied Building/Vehicle

10/46 Conway Smith Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation



11/46 Roland Scudder Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

12/46 Johnny Scott Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

13/46 Derrick Saffold Arrest Date: 10/2/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

14/46 Benny Russell Arrest Date: 10/1/19 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card, Robbery 1st, & Theft of Property 3rd

15/46 Amy Rudolph Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd



16/46 Kavoseyae Rogers Arrest Date: 10/2/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

17/46 Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 10/1/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

18/46 Darren Price Arrest Date: 10/5/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-Using False Identity

19/46 Michael Parker Arrest Date: 10/3/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st

20/46 Jason O’Connell Arrest Date: 10/1/19 Charge(s): Unlawful/Distribution of Controlled Substance



21/46 Edward Mooney Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

22/46 Fleurette Martin Arrest Date: 10/1/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

23/46 Mark Mann Arrest Date: 10/5/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

24/46 Deion Mangum Arrest Date: 10/2/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol & Theft of Property

25/46 Dominique Jones Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Control Substance



26/46 Arthur James Arrest Date: 10/5/19 Charge(s): Burglary III

27/46 Jhavarske Jaskson Arrest Date: 10/2/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

28/46 Kenya Ivy Arrest Date: 10/1/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd

29/46 Kristen Holloway Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Child (Recklessly) & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

30/46 Tamyia Harris Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-False Identity (2 counts)



31/46 James Haney Arrest Date: 10/5/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

32/46 Timothy Gilbert Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st

33/46 Rontavious Gaston Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (3 count)

34/46 Devonta Fuller Arrest Date: 10/3/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

35/46 Radarious Evans-Hall Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts) & Burglary 3rd-Dwelling



36/46 Ja-Derrick Davidson Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

37/46 Deandre Crumpton Arrest Date: 10/1/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st & Theft of Property III

38/46 Tedric Chappell Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

39/46 Jazmine Chancey Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

40/46 Gary Callis Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



41/46 Khyree Byrd Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing

42/46 Warren Brown, Jr. Arrest Date: 10/3/19 Charge(s): Firearm/Possession/Sale

43/46 Mydarrion Blue Arrest Date: 9/30/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

44/46 Rickey Bearden Arrest Date: 10/3/19 Charge(s): Public Intoxication

45/46 Queston Armstrong Arrest Date: 10/1/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



46/46 Raunie Adair Arrest Date: 10/4/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only





























































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates September 30-October 6, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.