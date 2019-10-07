Not as Hot This Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FRONT ON THE WAY: Finally, the much anticipated front is pushing through Alabama today and we are expecting more clouds with scattered showers and storms, especially later this afternoon and evening across South/Central Alabama. Rainfall totals should be less than one-half inch in many locations, not enough to bust the drought. Highs today will generally be in the upper 80s.

REST OF WEEK: Behind the front, a few showers will linger around tomorrow, but in general a drier air mass settles into the state for midweek. Each day should feature a more sun than clouds, with highs ranging mid to upper 80s, while lows will mostly be in 60s. By late Friday we will bring the chance for a few scattered showers back into the forecast ahead of another front approaching the state. Scattered showers should continue into Friday night.

NEXT WEEKEND: The frontal boundary should keep a few showers in the forecast for early Saturday, but it should deliver cooler temperatures as more season values are expected for middle part of October. Highs should be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, while lows in the 50s should cover Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: The Atlantic continues to be quiet for the most part, but the season continues until November 30th. A couple of areas of interest:

1. A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores by tonight. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves slowly westward, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form on Tuesday or Wednesday before upper-level winds become unfavorable. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. Another non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop over the western North Atlantic between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States in a few days. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics later in the week while it meanders off the east coast of the United States. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have a miraculous Monday!

Ryan