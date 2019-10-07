State Senator Cam Ward to Run for Supreme Court

by Jonathan Thomas

State Senator Cam Ward has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination to serve as an Associate Justice on the Alabama Supreme Court.

Ward will officially qualify on Tuesday, October 8th, the first day that the Alabama Republican Party allows candidates to file the required paperwork to run for the position.

Ward serves as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and President of the Alabama Law Institute.

He has served in the Senate since 2010, he previously served in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The Republican Primary will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd. This is Ward’s first run for statewide office.